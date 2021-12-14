Farm Show Brings Amazing Transformation to Grand Park Sports Campus

Set up for the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo. | Photo: Gary Truitt

On a typical day at the Grand Park sports campus in Westfield, IN, you will find soccer, lacrosse, and other sporting competitions taking place. This December, however, a much different look has been seen. Starting December 10, tractors, sprayers, planters, grain carts, and a host of modern farm equipment began rolling into main building. Grand Park staff along with A Classic decorators were busy transforming the center field into the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo.

For 3 days, December 14 – 16, thousands of farmers and agricultural professionals from across the Midwest will stream into Grand Park to get a look at the latest agricultural production technology. It is forecast that as many as 10,000 people will attend the 3 day event. With most other farm shows being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of health restrictions, this will be the first show to reopen as an in-person event. Show officials reported that exhibit space has been sold out, indicating a good deal of pent up demand by manufacturers and retailers to get their products in front of farmers before the 2022 growing season begins. During set up, exhibitors reported how the central location and large staging area made the movement of the farm machinery very easy and convenient.

No health restrictions are currently in force for the show, although hand sanitizer and face masks will be available free to any interested. Show hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 4pm and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. Admission and parking are free.