‘Farm Security is National Security’: USDA Launches National Farm Security Plan

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, alongside U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, announced the next pillar of her Make Agriculture Great Again initiative: USDA’s National Farm Security Action Plan. This historic plan elevates American agriculture as a key element of our nation’s national security, addressing urgent threats from foreign adversaries and strengthening the resilience of our nation’s food and agricultural systems.

“We feed the world. We lead the world. And we’ll never let foreign adversaries control our land, our labs, or our livelihoods,” said Secretary Rollins. “This Action Plan puts America’s farmers, families, and future first—exactly where they belong. Under President Trump’s leadership, American agriculture will be strong, secure, and resilient. He will never stop fighting for our farmers and our ranchers.”

A Real Threat, a Real Response

Recent events highlight the critical need for this action. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice charged foreign nationals, including a Chinese Communist Party member, with smuggling a noxious fungus into the United States—a potential agroterrorism weapon responsible for billions in global crop losses. The scheme involved a U.S. research lab and highlighted a disturbing trend: America’s enemies are playing the long game—infiltrating our research, buying up our farmland, stealing our technology, and launching cyberattacks on our food systems. These actions expose strategic vulnerabilities in America’s food and agriculture supply chain.

Enough is enough.

Protecting the homeland begins with protecting our farmland and the National Farm Security Action Plan puts American farmers and ranchers first by safeguarding our food supply, strengthening critical infrastructure, and defending U.S. agricultural innovation from foreign adversaries.

A Comprehensive Action Plan for Agriculture Security

The National Farm Security Action Plan takes aggressive action across seven critical areas.

Secure and Protect American Farmland – Address U.S. foreign farmland ownership from adversaries head on. Total transparency. Tougher penalties. Enhance Agricultural Supply Chain Resilience – Refocus domestic investment into key manufacturing sectors and identify non-adversarial partners to work with when domestic production is not available. Plan for contingencies. Protect U.S. Nutrition Safety Net from Fraud and Foreign Exploitation – Billions have been stolen by foreign crime rings. That ends now. Defend Agricultural Research and Innovation – No more sweetheart deals or secret pacts with hostile nations. American ideas stay in America. Put America First in Every USDA Program – From farm loans to food safety, every program will reflect the America First agenda. Safeguard Plant and Animal Health – Crack down on bio-threats before they ever reach our soil. Protect Critical Infrastructure – Farms, food, and supply chains are national security assets—and will be treated as such.

Read the full plan (PDF, 1.1 MB)

A United Front Against Foreign Threats

This National Farm Security Action Plan will serve as the launch point for USDA to work in further unison with governors, state legislators, and federal partners to further integrate agriculture into the broader national security efforts over the coming months and years reaffirming the critical nature of agriculture and the need for a cross governmental approach. Defending access to American abundance and preserving the American experiment is the essence of agriculture security – and it is why farm security is national security.

“Foreign ownership of land near strategic bases and US military installations poses a serious threat to our national security. The Farm Security Plan will put America First and keep our bases across the homeland secure,” said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“Farm security is national security. The Department of Justice will continue working to prosecute those who threaten American agriculture, investigate cases of potential agro-terrorism, and protect America’s farmers from illegal threats at home and abroad,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.