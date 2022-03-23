Farm Progress Show to Continue ‘for Decades’ in Decatur, IL After Agreement

Farm Progress is excited to announce its extended contract with Brush College, LLC., confirming Farm Progress Show’s biennial location in Progress City USA at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois. The contract enables Farm Progress to continue carrying out its mission to provide world-class ag experiences in both Illinois and Iowa for decades to come.

“Since being selected in 2005 as the first permanent site to host the Farm Progress Show, the relationship between Richland Community College [owner of Brush College LLC] and Farm Progress has grown into a great partnership opening tremendous opportunities for the Decatur region and the companies participating in the Show. We look forward to hosting the future shows,” said Greg Florian, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Richland Community College.

The first show at this world-class site was held in 2005 and since then has continued to grow. In 2007 paved roads were added followed by three expansions of the exhibit field over the course of nine shows. The Farm Progress Show alternates between its two long-term locations in Decatur, IL and Boone, IA. Both show sites have carefully designed and developed infrastructures, offering convenience for exhibitors and show visitors.

Don Tourte, SVP of Sales & Events for Farm Progress, expressed gratitude for the Decatur community’s support while addressing the core mission of the Farm Progress Show, saying, “We’re delighted to retain our location in Decatur and our partnership with Brush College to bring together the agricultural community.”

He continued, “By keeping our deep roots in both Illinois and Iowa, it’s an opportunity for us to continue our legacy and support of the industry.”

Today the Farm Progress Show is just one of many world-class agricultural events hosted by Farm Progress. Husker Harvest Days, located in Grand Island, Nebraska, is the world’s largest irrigated farm show. Additionally, New York Farm Show, hosted in Syracuse, NY, proudly stands as the largest farm show in the Northeast.

This year’s Farm Progress Show will take place from August 30th to September 1st in Boone, IA. For more information, please visit: farmprogressshow.com.

Source: Farm Progress news release