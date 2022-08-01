Farm Production Expenses Increased by 7.3 Percent, Says USDA

Farm production expenses increased by 7.3 percent from 2020 to 2021 and hit $392.9 billion, higher than the $366.2 billion total in 2020 according to the USDA.

The four biggest expenditures totaled $189.4 billion, just over 48 percent of all expenses last year.

Those four expenditures were:

Feed at 16 percent

Farm services at 11 percent

Livestock, poultry, and related expenses at 10 percent

Labor at 9.4 percent

The total fuel expense was $12.9 billion on 2021. Diesel is the largest sub-component and totaled $8.4 billion in expenditures, accounting for 65 percent of the total fuel outlay. Diesel expenditures were 18 percent higher than in 2020. Gasoline expenses totaled $2.4 billion, 22 percent higher than the previous year. LP gas expenses rose to $1.4 billion in 2021, an 11 percent jump from 2020.

Crop farm expenditures were $207.6 billion, up 6.2 percent, and livestock farm expenditures increased to $185.3 billion, up 8.5 percent in 2021.

Source: NAFB