Farm Groups Welcome Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The House of Representatives Monday sent the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to President Biden for signature. Agriculture groups responded positively, heralding the legislation that improves the oversight of ocean shipping.

The bill will address many maritime disruptions obstructing the import and export of U.S. products at American ports over the past several years.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says, “I was pleased to team up with President Biden to urge passage and look forward to him quickly signing the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.”

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom welcomed the passage, saying, “This legislation takes important steps forward in improving the shipping services available to U.S. exporters.”

American Feed Industry Association CEO Constance Cullman adds, “passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act signals a course correction that will enable our industry to continue providing these essential goods to the global marketplace in a timely, cost-efficient way.”