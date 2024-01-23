Farm Groups Launch Mental Health Initiative

Farm Family Wellness Alliance launched Togetherall over the weekend, launching free, anonymous, online mental health and wellbeing services for farm families.

Announced at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, the effort offers a safe, clinically moderated peer-to-peer community, where members around the world are there to listen, support and give members’ mental wellbeing a boost.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says, “It’s OK not to be OK, but it’s not OK not to reach out when you’re hurting.”

Togetherall also offers a range of wellbeing tools, such as self-assessments and access to additional support services through a partnership with Personal Assistance Services. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, financial health, improving sleep and more.

Farm Foundation started the Farm Family Wellness Alliance in 2020 following the Iowa derecho. The announcement this weekend expands the program nationwide. To learn more, visit farmfoundation.org.