Farm Groups Hail WOTUS Guidance From EPA Administrator

The Environmental Protection Agency released new guidance on the “continuous surface connection” definition under the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule, and farm groups hailed the announcement.

“Farm Bureau appreciates the Environmental Protection Agency for taking a step toward providing clarity in how farmers and ranchers should comply with the Waters of the U.S. rule,” says Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. “The Supreme Court clearly ruled, almost two years ago, that the government overreached in its interpretation of what waters fell under federal jurisdiction, but inaction and vague implementation guidelines by EPA led to permitting delays, litigation and uncertainty.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart also issued a positive statement in response to the guidance.

“For years, NCBA has worked across the federal government – educating members of Congress, participating in agency rulemaking, and fighting for cattle producers in federal court to secure a WOTUS definition that protects both our nation’s natural resources and American property rights,” Hart said. “We are grateful for the administration’s efforts to further conform the WOTUS definition to the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett vs. EPA.”

House Ag Committee Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson also weighed in, saying, “The Administration’s decision to revise the definition of ‘Waters of the United States’ is a crucial step in correcting years of regulatory overreach and continuous uncertainty for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. By aligning federal water protections with the Supreme Court’s Sackett decision, the EPA is restoring clarity, cutting burdensome red tape, and empowering local and state governments to manage water resources, while ensuring continued economic growth and environmental stewardship.”

They all thanked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for listening to farmers. Zeldin said in a statement, “The previous Administration’s definition of ‘waters of the United States’ placed unfair burdens on the American people and drove up the cost of doing business. Our goal is to protect America’s water resources consistent with the law of the land while empowering American farmers, landowners, entrepreneurs, and families to help Power the Great American Comeback.”