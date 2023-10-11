Farm Credit Mid-America Celebrates National Cooperative Month

October is National Cooperative Month—with nearly 2,000 local farmer cooperatives across the country.

Max Niespodziany, Senior Financial Officer based out of South Bend office with Farm Credit Mid-America, explains why cooperatives, such as theirs, are important to agriculture.

“When you think about what a cooperative is really intended to be, it’s a group of people that have come together to achieve a common objective. You look at Farm Credit Mid-America—our core purpose is to secure the future of rural communities in agriculture. For our customer-owners, whether they’re rural residents or actively involved in production agriculture, this really means securing their way of life. By having this cooperative structure, we’re able to ensure that our mission stays aligned with that of our customer-owners and that we’re able to meet those common objectives,” says Niespodziany.

How has Farm Credit Mid-America’s cooperative structure been a benefit to their customer-owners?

“I think it boils back down to the true benefit to our customer owners is being part of a cooperative that has the same core beliefs and objectives and is willing to invest the resources to accomplish them.”

Another benefit is the patronage that’s been paid back by Farm Credit Mid-America to its customer-owners over the past several years.

“Our patronage program has amounted to more than $1 billion returned to eligible customer-owners in the last seven years,” according to Niespodziany. “Although it’s not a guaranteed payment, that has certainly been a benefit to our customers.”

Why does Farm Credit Mid-America celebrate National Cooperative Month?

“It’s to remember that we’re truly in this all together—whether you’re one of our customer-owners, whether you’re working in a local Farm Credit office, whether you’re on our board, whether you’re one of our senior leaders—we all have one common mission which is to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. Seeing a wide array of people come together to further that mission is certainly a reason to celebrate,” says Niespodziany.

For more information about Farm Credit Mid-America, visit fcma.com.