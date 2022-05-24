Farm Bureau to Host ‘Farmers Saving Lives’ Virtual Event for Mental Health Month

In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, the American Farm Bureau Federation will host a free virtual event, Farmers Saving Lives, on Tuesday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

The live event will feature compelling stories from three Farm Bureau members who believe that advocating for mental health wellness is a way to save lives in rural and farming communities.

Farmers, ranchers and their families are encouraged to attend via telephone, smartphone or tablet from planters, harvesters, greenhouses, dairy barns, farm trucks, classrooms and carpool lines.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says, “We’re holding this virtual event on the last day of Mental Health Month to remind everyone that our work does not stop on June 1 – it continues throughout the year.”

According to AFBF national research polls, a strong majority of farmers and farmworkers say financial issues, farm or business problems and fear of losing the farm impact farmers’ mental health. Y

ou can register for the event online, and learn more at fb.org.