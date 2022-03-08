Farm Bureau Pushes President Biden For Energy Independence

American Farm Bureau is pushing President Biden and his administration for more energy independence as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising energy costs.

The organization is asking the administration to remove barriers to domestic energy production and to increase the production of biofuels in order to reduce America’s dependence on foreign crude oil and create more jobs in rural America.

“As Russia’s harmful actions in Ukraine continue and further sanctions get imposed against Russia, oil prices will likely continue to rise, creating even higher consumer costs and threatening U.S. energy and economic security,” says American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall.

“By displacing imported petroleum, increased biofuel use and domestic energy production will enhance U.S. security and independence while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies,” Duvall adds.

Over the past 15 months, oil prices have increased by 130 percent to more than $120 per barrel.

American Farm Bureau released a copy of the letter, which was addressed to President Biden and also sent to several members of his cabinet, the EPA and members of Congress.