Farm Bureau Makes Call for Farm Bill Passage at Convention

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall encouraged AFBF members to press Congress to pass a new Farm Bill. Speaking at the AFBF annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, which kicked off Sunday, Duvall told members of AFBF, “I’m asking you to send a resounding message to Congress to deliver a new farm bill for our farms and our country.”

Duvall continued, “The road to a new farm bill has become longer than any of us would have liked, but together we can see it through.”

Many believe Congress needs to act in the first half of the year to complete a farm bill and avoid the thick of election season this fall. Representative Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah, told the audience making a personal connection with lawmakers works best.

He says, “Most members of Congress, whether they have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ in front of their name, they do believe there is a need for strong agriculture.”

Hear Sabrina Halvorson’s report from Salt Lake City below.