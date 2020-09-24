Farm Bureau Launches Think F.A.S.T. (Farm & Ag Safety Training) for Youth

The American Farm Bureau has launched a new online youth safety course, Think F.A.S.T. (Farm & Ag Safety Training). The program was developed to help youth aged 14 to 17 think through and learn about avoiding common safety hazards on the farm and ranch.

“Safety on the farm and ranch is vital,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Young people are the future of agriculture and we’re pleased to provide them with tools to help them become grounded in skills that will serve them well throughout their careers.”

The program and related materials focus on general safety, leadership and critical thinking skills applied to technical and agriculture-specific contexts. The training is available at no cost to anyone interested in learning about farm safety (Farm Bureau membership is not required for access).

The program includes 10 modules that each take 10 minutes to complete and follow-up competency quizzes. A curriculum guide for classroom and workshop settings is available for download.

Program modules are listed below.

Attention & Distractions with ATVs and UTVs

Spatial Awareness with Livestock

Looking at Situations from Multiple Points of View with Tractors & Machinery

Task Breakdown and Job Safety with Personal Protective Equipment

Matching Tasks and Skills with Electrical

Decision Making for How to Complete a Task with Manual Labor

Situational Management with Bins, Silos and Pits

Empowerment and Permission to Say No with Chemicals & Pesticides

Tough Conversations with Slips, Trips and Falls

Impact of Injuries with Shop Safety

The program also includes online self-paced and in-person direct instruction options for the skills below.