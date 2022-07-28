Farm Bill Priorities Announced by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
Cattle grazing in a pasture near Waldron, Indiana in Shelby County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced its priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill based on producer input at the association’s Summer Business Meeting in Reno, Nevada.
“Our annual meetings are the cornerstone of NCBA’s grassroots policy process,” said NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattleman. “Individual producers set the course for NCBA’s advocacy work in Washington, D.C., and we have heard from many producers who value the animal health, voluntary conservation and disaster recovery programs in the last Farm Bill and look forward to improving those programs in the next Farm Bill.”
NCBA’s Farm Bill priorities include:
In addition, cattle producers amended and renewed existing policy on the books on issues including cattle health, federal lands, environmental policy, trade, markets, taxes, transportation, food safety, and more.
“Cattle producers have faced yet another challenging year,” said Schiefelbein. “The policies passed at this summer business meeting will help NCBA focus on resolving some of the challenges caused by extreme conditions and supply chain disruptions, ensuring the continued success of beef farmers and ranchers.”