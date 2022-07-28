Farm Bill Priorities Announced by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Cattle grazing in a pasture near Waldron, Indiana in Shelby County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced its priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill based on producer input at the association’s Summer Business Meeting in Reno, Nevada.

“Our annual meetings are the cornerstone of NCBA’s grassroots policy process,” said NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattleman. “Individual producers set the course for NCBA’s advocacy work in Washington, D.C., and we have heard from many producers who value the animal health, voluntary conservation and disaster recovery programs in the last Farm Bill and look forward to improving those programs in the next Farm Bill.”

NCBA’s Farm Bill priorities include:

Protecting animal health through programs that guard against the spread of foreign animal diseases such as the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, which currently houses the Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine. NCBA previously advocated for this vaccine bank in the last Farm Bill and producers recognize the danger that a foreign animal disease poses to the industry and the protection this bank provides.

Strengthening risk management programs that provide producers with added protection against weather events and price decline.

Promoting voluntary conservation programs that provide support for producers to implement conservation practices free from government mandates.

Supporting disaster recovery programs that help producers return to normal operations following adverse weather, attacks by predators, or extreme conditions like drought and wildfire.

In addition, cattle producers amended and renewed existing policy on the books on issues including cattle health, federal lands, environmental policy, trade, markets, taxes, transportation, food safety, and more.

“Cattle producers have faced yet another challenging year,” said Schiefelbein. “The policies passed at this summer business meeting will help NCBA focus on resolving some of the challenges caused by extreme conditions and supply chain disruptions, ensuring the continued success of beef farmers and ranchers.”

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.