Farm Bill Markup Delayed Again

House leaders are delaying a planned Agriculture Committee markup that was tentatively set for this week as big issues remain for the GOP’s massive domestic policy bill, according to two Republicans granted anonymity to relay the decision ahead of an official announcement.

Politico reports the meeting had been expected on May 7 or 8, but it is now likely to push into next week. It’s the second megabill markup that Republican leaders have delayed in the past few days.

The Energy and Commerce Committee also pushed back its own planned meeting alongside the tax-writing Ways and Means panel. Republicans are counting on Agriculture and Energy and Commerce to find the bulk of the spending cuts they are relying on to finance the GOP’s planned tax cuts.

The Agriculture panel is still dealing with several serious issues from members raising concerns over deep cuts across the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.