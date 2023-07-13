Farm Aid Concert Returning to Indiana with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young

The annual Farm Aid fundraiser concert is returning to Indiana for the third time—and for the first time since Sept. 2001.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews.

Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET, at LiveNation.com.

Farm Aid 2023 will also feature Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

The festival will highlight the work of family farmers who use regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp.

Click here for more information about Farm Aid 2023 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.