Fair Oaks Farms Receives $2.7 Million to Enhance Ag Education

Seven Farm Credit System institutions have partnered with Indiana-based Lake States Dairy Center to enhance public knowledge and education of sustainable agricultural practices, livestock and food production at Fair Oaks Farms.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services, American AgCredit, CoBank, Compeer Financial, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farm Credit Services of America and Greenstone Farm Credit Services will contribute a combined $2.7 million over the next five years to help the center showcase food safety, animal care, nutrition, environmental stewardship, employee care and community.

“Visitors to the Lake States Dairy Center have the opportunity to explore full-scale operating farms, engage with industry-partnered educational curriculum, and interact with trained facilitators,” says Mike McCloskey, chairman of the board for Fair Oaks Farms. “This funding from Farm Credit will support the development of new exhibits that showcase how we are meeting the needs of agriculture today and tomorrow.”

The Lake States Dairy Center’s mission is to present the innovations within the dairy industry in an engaging and relatable manner, helping consumers connect with the agricultural practices that impact their daily lives. The education center opened in 2004 and welcomes 100,000 visitors annually. Lake States Dairy Center operates as a not-for-profit alongside Fair Oaks Farms, which is a beacon for agritourism focused on transparent communications of modern, innovative and sustainable agriculture.

“Farm Credit Mid-America is pleased to join others in the Farm Credit System in helping Lake States Dairy Center promote agricultural education at Fair Oaks Farms,” said Derrick Waggoner, chief lending officer diversified markets with Farm Credit Mid-America. “These programs will provide visitors with valuable knowledge about responsible dairy production and practices for many years to come. This investment aligns with our commitment to support initiatives that broaden the public’s understanding of agriculture and the important role it plays in our lives.”

The Farm Credit System is a network of lending cooperatives that have provided reliable credit and financial services to farmers and rural residents for more than 100 years. These cooperatives receive funding from one of four Farm Credit System banks. Through community investments, Farm Credit associations and their funding banks support programs and initiatives that help to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture.

For more information about Lake State Dairy Center, visit FOFarms.com/Activities.

Source: Farm Credit Mid-America