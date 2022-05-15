Export Sales Hit Marketing-Year Lows

USDA says sales of corn, beans, and wheat to overseas buyers plunged to marketing-year low points during the week ending on May 5.

Agency data says corn sales during the week dropped to 192,700 metric tons, down 75 percent from the previous week and 80 percent from the prior four-week average. It’s also the lowest total since the marketing year began on September 1, 2021. Japan was the top corn buyer at 132,600 metric tons.

Soybean sales during the week hit 143,700 metric tons, 80 percent lower than the previous week and 74 percent year-over-year. Indonesia was the top buyer with 66,200 metric tons.

Wheat sales dipped to 14,100 metric tons, the lowest since the grain marketing year began on June 1 of last year. That total was 88 percent lower than the previous week and 79 percent from the average. Colombia was the top buyer with 40,000 metric tons.