Export Inspections of Corn, Beans Rise

USDA says inspections of U.S. corn and soybeans were higher week to week, while wheat assessments declined during the seven days ending on July 3.

Corn inspections during the week totaled 1.49 million metric tons. That’s up from 1.38 million tons the prior week and well ahead of the 1.02 million tons assessed last year in the same timeframe.

Soybean examinations for offshore delivery rose to 389,364 metric tons from 236,700 the previous week. That also topped the 294,000 tons inspected last year.

Wheat inspections were reported at 436,628 metric tons, up from 236,700 tons the prior week, and more than the 294,209 tons inspected during the same week last year.

Since the marketing year began, USDA has inspected 56.4 million metric tons of corn, 46.3 million tons of soybeans, and 1.76 million tons of wheat. All of those totals are higher than the same point in 2024.