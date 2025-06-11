Explore the Wild Side of Learning at the 2025 Junior Indiana Master Naturalist Camp in Ft. Wayne

If your children or grandchildren love nature and are between 8 and 13 years old, they’re invited to the Junior Indiana Master Naturalist Camp—coming up July 7–11 at Fox Island County Park, southwest of Fort Wayne! This fun and educational camp offers a week of hands-on learning and adventure in the great outdoors and is hosted by Purdue Extension-Allen County.

Campers will connect with natural resource experts and dive into topics such as tree identification, owls, bugs, scientific sketching, and more. With eight themed sessions, kids will explore Indiana’s diverse ecosystems while building environmental knowledge, critical thinking skills, and a love for stewardship and volunteerism.

The camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and costs $125 per participant. Each additional sibling may register for $100. Fees include all materials, a t-shirt, themed patches, and daily snacks. Campers must bring their own lunches. Spots are limited to just 25 participants. To secure a spot, payment (cash or check made payable to Purdue University) must be submitted to the Allen County Extension Office (4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46815) no later than June 30th, 2025. No refunds will be given after this date.

Fox Island County Park is located at 7324 Yohne Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809.

Whether your child is an aspiring scientist, an animal enthusiast, or just loves exploring the outdoors, this program offers a perfect blend of education and excitement. Register today: bit.ly/42N4NKH