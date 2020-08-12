Experts to Break Down USDA Report on Thursday Lunch Time Webinar

The Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Growers Association will host a webinar at noon, Thursday that will break down the numbers from today’s USDA-NASS August Crop Production Report.

Ed Ebert, ISA’s Senior Director of Grain Production & Utilization, will be joined by a panel of experts to explore the highlights of the report and discuss what it means for Indiana farmers. The speakers include USDA-NASS Crops Branch Chief Lance Honig, CoBank Lead Protein Economist Will Sayer and U.S. Soybean Export Council Consulting Economist John Baize.

Also, Mac Marshall, Vice President of Market Intelligence for the United Soybean Board, will offer a national soy checkoff market update. This webinar is sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids. To register, go online to www.indianasoybean.com/lunchbreakwebinar.