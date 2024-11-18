Evansville-Based Anu Awarded $175K USDA Grant to Advance Pure Produce Container Technology

Anu (Heliponix LLC) has been awarded a $175,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). In addition, the company is potentially eligible for a $600,000 Phase II SBIR from USDA NIFA.

The grant will be used to develop and commercialize anu’s Pure Produce® Containers. Anu and commercial manufacturing licensee partner ekō Solutions, a subsidiary of Land Betterment Corp., aim to provide sustainable, year-round food production without pesticides or preservatives.

Purdue University alumni Scott Massey and Ivan Ball co-founded anu, which has received financial support from the Purdue Research Foundation.

“The containers utilize anu’s proprietary Rotary Aeroponics® technology,” said Massey, anu’s CEO. “They provide a modular, compact solution for growing fresh produce effortlessly from compostable, Self-Nurturing Seed Pods. The pods contain all necessary nutrients for each individual plant.”

Massey said the USDA SBIR grant and support from the Applied Research Institute enable anu and ekō Solutions to develop climate-smart, efficient systems that deliver fresher food closer to consumers, minimizing food waste, water use and nutrient loss while reducing supply-chain emissions.

“We address food supply-chain inefficiencies where some vegetables are overproduced threefold due to distribution losses, leading to significant nutrient and flavor degradation by the time they reach consumers,” he said. “We empower communities to become self-sufficient, growing food locally without relying on distribution networks. Through Harvesting When Hungry , we maximize freshness, nutrition, food safety and flavor, encouraging healthier diets while reducing waste.

“The food as medicine movement is gaining momentum, with insurers like Elevance (formerly Anthem) Health and Global Atlantic Financial Group supporting us through the AgriNovus HungerTech Challenge and the SBA SCORE Competition, respectively, as produce prescriptions gain rapid adoption.”

Innovative Tech for a Sustainable Future

Massey said anu’s Rotary Aeroponics technology enables production of up to 3,920 plants in a 20-foot shipping container, the greatest yield density of any container farm in the market, offering yield densities more than 20 times greater than conventional agriculture. The technology integrates advanced LED systems and aeroponic misting to maximize efficiency and reduce resource usage, including a 90% reduction in water use compared to traditional methods.

“The USDA grant allows us to refine our modular system and expand our offerings into fruiting plants that have yet to achieve profitability within other modular, hydroponic containers,” he said. “The grant ensures our system remains an effective solution for urban, rural and remote settings, including military bases, schools, health care centers and community gardens.”

Peter Rodriguez, president of ekō Solutions, said, “Our research and development focuses on maximizing yield, energy and labor efficiency in container-based farming and enabling profitable crop differentiation with fruiting varieties. Anu’s Rotary Aeroponic system consistently reduces infrastructure and supply-chain demands, making it a highly accessible and efficient solution. Our partnership accelerates this technology’s market entry, bringing high-impact results to modern agriculture.”

Pilot Programs and Community Impact

Anu established the Pure Produce pilot container farm in Evansville to demonstrate the technology’s potential. Massey said it can yield several tons of produce annually.

“The system offers a full return on investment faster than the time needed to construct a traditional, centralized vertical farming facility,” he said. “It allows deployment in hours, with growth beginning within a day and harvesting within weeks. Surplus produce has been donated to local food desert relief groups.”

For more information about Evansville-based Anu, visit GrowAnu.com.