EU Will Continue Tariff Suspension on US Goods

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai applauded the European Union’s announcement that it’s extending the suspension of tariffs on U.S. goods.

“For the past two years, the United States and European Union have engaged in critically important negotiations,” Tai said in a statement. “Our goal is to negotiate a forward-looking arrangement that will allow us to join forces economically to incentivize fair and clean production and trade in the steel and aluminum sectors.”

She points out that challenges remain as two new wars have started and global economic disruptions have continued since the negotiations began in 2021.

“These are technically complex negotiations and the United States remains committed to our partnership with the EU and to staying at the table to continue the progress we’ve made so far,” Tai adds. “I’m glad the EU has announced that it is taking steps to join us in extending the time for these negotiations.”