Ethanol Industry Enduring More Headwinds as Stocks Reach New All-Time High Between historic floods, trade wars, and waivers, the ethanol industry came into the COVID-19 pandemic under duress. The latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that more than 5 billion gallons of ethanol has been lost, totaling roughly a 45 percent drop […]

