Ethanol Industry Employs Significant Amount of Veterans

A new study shows America’s ethanol industry employs a significantly larger share of military veterans than any other segment of the energy industry.

According to the 2020 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, nearly 1 in 5 ethanol industry employees is a veteran—roughly 19 percent—compared to a national average of 6 percent across all sectors of the workforce. The report was published by the National Association of State Energy Offices and Energy Futures Initiative.

Per 100 workers, the ethanol industry employs more than twice as many veterans as the petroleum, natural gas, nuclear, coal, and wind energy sectors. Across all energy segments, veterans comprise 9 percent of the U.S. energy sector’s workforce, slightly above the national average.

“The ethanol industry is a perfect fit for thousands of veterans across the country,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, who is an Army veteran who attained the rank of Captain.

With ethanol jobs currently at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors, Cooper said the report serves as a timely reminder that the ethanol industry is a crucial employer of veterans.