Estate & Succession Planning for the Family Farm Goes Virtual (and Free)

Hurry and register for the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation’s (INAgLaw) 2020 Estate & Succession Planning for the Family Farm event. Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s event will be hosted virtually, via video conferencing, and will be free of charge for all attendees. Family farmers and attorneys are encouraged to join in July 21-23 for 60 minute presentations each day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to anyone interested in understanding the importance of estate and succession planning to their business and walking away with valuable tips for getting started.

The 2020 virtual workshop will allow for more participants to attend the sessions. Virtual attendees will have time to ask questions after each daily session. The change in format for the event also allows participants to choose which sessions they wish to attend.

“While we hadn’t initially planned for this event to be virtual, we’re excited about the opportunities that a virtual event brings,” said John Shoup, director of INAgLaw. “Holding the training as shorter, virtual sessions across three days means even more farm families and attorneys can join to learn how to best communicate with one another about the future of the farm. With attendees tuning in from their home or office, we hope to see many new faces around the state.”

Speakers will be covering topics such as farm succession planning, succession trends and how to protect a family’s inheritance. More importantly, the event is designed to encourage family members to begin to communicate about the future of their farm operation.

The 2020 session dates, times and topics are as follows:

Tuesday, July 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Farm Succession Planning: Fair Does Not Mean Equal, but Boy is it Hard to Talk About – Polly Dobbs, Dobbs Legal Group, LLC

– Polly Dobbs, Dobbs Legal Group, LLC Wednesday, July 22 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Succession Trends for Farm Operations Without a Current Successor – Adam J. Kline, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP

– Adam J. Kline, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP Thursday, July 23 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Protecting Your Family’s Inheritance from the Nursing Home – Dan Gordon, Gordon and Associates P.C.

Registration for the event is required. Attendees may register at www.infb.org/events or www.INAgLaw.org through July 17.