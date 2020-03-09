EPA Taking More Time to Respond to SRE Ruling

The EPA is taking more time to reply to a federal court ruling against small refinery exemptions (SREs).

On Friday, the EPA filed an extension to the Justice Department to grant the agency an additional 15 days to respond to the ruling.

The request pushes the deadline to March 24, according to Politico. The Trump administration now plans to appeal the ruling that struck down three waivers granted back in January.

The ruling could significantly narrow the scope of allowed waivers. An appeal would be upsetting to ethanol and corn groups.

An effort to sway the White House to appeal the rule, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx), is seen as a “misinformation campaign,” according to Growth Energy.

In a joint statement by farm groups and Growth Energy, they say that President Trump needs to recognize Cruz “doesn’t care about this administration or families across the heartland who are counting on the White House to keep its promises.”