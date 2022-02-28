EPA Takes Next Step to Keep Chlorpyrifos Out of Food

The Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced the next step to discontinue use of chlorpyrifos on food by denying objections to EPA’s rule revoking all chlorpyrifos tolerances.

“EPA is taking the next step towards the cancellation of the use of chlorpyrifos on food,” says an EPA spokesperson.

In August 2021, EPA issued a final rule revoking all tolerances — which establish an amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food — for chlorpyrifos.

Previously, chlorpyrifos was used for a large variety of agricultural uses, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli, cauliflower, and other row crops.

EPA says it has been found to inhibit an enzyme, which leads to neurotoxicity, and has also been associated with potential neurodevelopmental effects in children.

Under Monday’s action, EPA is denying all objections, hearing requests, and requests to stay the final rule filed during the period for submitting responses to the final rule.