EPA Releases Final Insecticide Strategy, Ag Groups React

The Environmental Protection Agency released its final Insecticide Strategy that identifies practical protections for federally endangered and threatened species from the use of insecticides.

“We have found common-sense ways to keep endangered species safe that won’t place unneeded burdens on the growers who rely on these tools for their livelihood, and which are necessary to ensure a safe and plentiful food supply,” said Administrator Lee Zeldin. “We are committed to ensuring the agriculture community has the tools they need to protect our country, especially the food supply, from pests and diseases.”

EPA says the strategy identifies mitigations aimed at protecting more than 900 species listed by the Fish and Wildlife Service that they consider when they register a new insecticide or reevaluate an existing one.

EPA says they will continue to work with stakeholders to update this as additional information becomes available.

After EPA released the updated draft Insecticide Strategy, U.S. agriculture groups and supporters reacted to the news in a positive way.

“EPA’s numerous pragmatic improvements to the draft Insecticide Strategy have created a final strategy that can be better implemented by applicators while also protecting threatened and endangered species,” says NASDA CEO Ted McKinney.

The American Soybean Association appreciates the EPA for incorporating common-sense improvements into the strategy.

“These enhancements will help make Endangered Species Act implementation easier for U.S. farmers, but more work remains to be done, including reforming how the agency assesses risks to species,” says ASA President Caleb Ragland.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. appreciated the agency’s efforts to engage stakeholders throughout the process.