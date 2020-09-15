EPA Rejects Gap-Year Waivers

Growth Energy this week welcomed the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to reject so-called ‘gap-year’ exemptions from the nation’s biofuel laws.

In total, the agency had received 68 retroactive exemption requests from petroleum refiners seeking to skirt obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the move Monday denies the majority of pending requests.

“[Monday’s] action lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has been hanging over America’s farmers and biofuel producers since June,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy.

In the announcement, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler stated, “This decision follows President Trump’s promise to promote domestic biofuel production. We are delivering on that promise by following the rule-of-law and ensuring 15 billion gallons are blended into the nation’s fuel supply.”

Over the weekend, President Trump announced an executive order to allow E15 to be used in any pumps approved for E10, the national standard. The move should allow for more expansion of E15 in the market.