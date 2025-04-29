EPA Announces Summertime E15 Sales Waiver (Again)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an emergency fuel waiver allowing the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — nationwide during the summer driving season. By doing so, EPA will keep E15 on the market giving consumers more options across the nation. This is consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order Declaring a National Energy Emergency, directing the EPA to consider issuing emergency waivers to allow for year-round E15 sales.

“President Trump’s commitment to farmers and the Renewable Fuels Standard has been a cornerstone to his leadership. In my confirmation hearing, I pledged to establish certainty when it came to the sale of E15 year-round. Promises made, promises kept,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“This waiver will help corn growers and rural communities while saving consumers at the pump during a busy driving season,” said Illinois farmer and National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. “We are deeply appreciative of President Trump and the EPA for making year-round access to E15 a priority.”

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau appreciates EPA’s decision to keep ethanol blended gasoline available nationwide through the summer season. People who choose E15 fuel experience an average cost savings of 10-30 cents per gallon, which is much-needed relief for families suffering with high prices.”

President Trump has said he supports permanent year-round access to the biofuel, which would provide greater certainty and eliminate the need for regulatory action.

NCGA is working with allies, including the petroleum industry, on federal legislation that would provide permanent, year-round access to E15.