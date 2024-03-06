EPA Announces New Ag and Rural Affairs Office

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and EPA Administrator Michael Regan during Commodity Classic in Houston on Friday, March 1. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Soybean Association / Bethany Baratta.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/03/05225432/SABRINA-WRAP-HAT-NEW-EPA-AG-OFFICE-030524.mp3

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is establishing a new office to expand engagement opportunities with agricultural and rural communities.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the first-ever EPA Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs during his remarks at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Commodity Classic is the largest farmer-led annual convention in the country and Regan is the first EPA Administrator in history to attend the event.

Administrator Regan made the announcement alongside U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. He said it represents the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to improving environmental stewardship and economic opportunity for America’s farmers and ranchers, as well as strengthening the vitality of small towns and rural communities.

“Farmers and ranchers are crucial partners as we work together to deliver clean air, clear water, and climate solutions, all while playing the critical role of ensuring an abundant fiber, fuel and food supply,” Regan said. “With the launch of this new office, we are ensuring agricultural and rural stakeholders will continue to have a seat at the table for many years to come.”

According to the office’s website, its roles and responsibilities include increasing coordination with a network of existing agriculture policy advisors in all 10 EPA regional offices across the country. It houses EPA’s existing Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC), which provides independent policy recommendations to the Agency on environmental issues important to agriculture and rural communities.

The new office will also work with the Office of Water (OW) to oversee the newly created Animal Agriculture and Water quality (AAWQ) FRRCC Subcommittee. That subcommittee informs the Agency’s decisions on EPA’s permitting program to reduce nutrients and water pollutants from Animal Feeding Operations (AFOs).

Finally, it works with federal and state partners and the Rural Partners Network to collaborate with small, underserved towns and rural communities on federal investments in infrastructure upgrades and other community improvements.

Rod Snyder, who has served as Administrator Regan’s Senior Advisor for Agriculture since October 2021, will head the new office.