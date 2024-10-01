Entries Open for the 38th Hoosier Beef Congress

The 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress (HBC) will take place December 6-8, 2024 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Entries for HBC will open on October 1, 2024. Entries are due November 1st. Late entries will be accepted until November 30th for an additional fee.

The HBC is one of the of the largest single state junior cattle shows in the U.S. and will showcase around 1200 animals from close to 900 youth exhibitors from across the state. Indianabeef.org contains event information and links for online registration for the Junior Show through the Showman.app website.

The HBC includes many events such as the Junior Show, the HBC Sale, Showmanship Contest, Judging Contest, Team Fitting Contest and more. Individual breed rules, the full schedule of events and more can be found on the website.

The HBC Sale continues to be an opportunity for Indiana Beef Producers to gain access to new buyers and for beef exhibitors from across the state to find next year’s projects. This year, the HBC Sale Show will take place Friday afternoon and will be immediately followed by the HBC live sale on Friday evening.

One of the highlights of the HBC is the expansive Trade Show that takes place as part of the event. A wide variety of businesses participate in the annual trade show to share information about their business and provide shopping opportunities. THE HBC Trade Show becomes a great place to do some early Christmas shopping as well. If you are interested in having a booth space at the tradeshow, reach out to [email protected].

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and is the state’s member group and issues manager for all segments of the beef cattle industry including cattle breeders, producers, and feeders. It is the grass roots policy development organization for the beef business. For more information, visit indianabeef.org or call 317-293-2333.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association