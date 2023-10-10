Entries Now Open for the Hoosier Beef Congress

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association.

Entries are now open for the Hoosier Beef Congress (HBC) that will take place on December 1-3, 2023 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The HBC is one of the of the largest, single state junior cattle shows in the U.S. and will showcase around 1200 animals from close to 900 youth exhibitors from across the state. The HBC website, www.hoosierbeefcongress.com contains event information and links for online registration for the Junior Show through the Showman.app website. Junior Show and Sale Entries are open through November 1st.

The HBC includes many events such as the the Junior Show, the HBC Sale, Showmanship Contest, Judging Contest, Team Fitting Contest and more. Individual Breed Rules, the full Schedule of Events and more can be found on the website.

The HBC Sale continues to be an opportunity for Indiana Beef Producers to gain access to new buyers and for beef exhibitors from across the state to find next year’s projects. Entries are open the 2023 Sale and an entry form can be found on the HBC Website. The HBC Sale Show will take place Friday afternoon followed by the sale on Saturday morning with live and online bidding through The Brand Auctions hosted by Willoughby Sales. A complete sale catalog listing what animals will be offered will be available closer to the event.

One of the highlights of the HBC is the expansive Trade Show that takes place as part of the event. A wide variety of businesses participate in the annual trade show to share information about their business and provide shopping opportunities. THE HBC Trade Show becomes a great place to do some early Christmas shopping as well. A link to the Online Trade Show booth application is available on the HBC website as well as through the website of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association at www.indianabeef.org.

One of the first opportunities for exhibitors to start planning their trip to Indianapolis will be the annual Online VIP Stalling Auction, also hosted by The Brand Auctions. The stalling auction will take place this year on November 16th and will offer the first 30 spots in the stalling line. Auction information is available online at Willoughby Livestock Sales or call the IBCA office at (317) 293-2333 for additional information.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association.