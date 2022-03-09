Elise Koning Joins HAT/MAT to Enhance Video and Digital Content

website maker

Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) and Michigan Ag Today (MAT), the leading farm media organizations in the Eastern Corn Belt, are proud to announce that Elise Koning has joined its team of award winning broadcasters. Koning, an experienced journalist, photographer, and broadcaster, brings extensive video and digital media skills to the networks and will play an integral role in the network’s video, podcast, and on-line content. Her extensive experience in conservation and animal agriculture will add depth to network content and generate a series of new product offerings. “Elise will bring a variety of special skills as well as a depth of agricultural knowledge to our organization,” said Andy Eubank, president of HAT/MAT.

Koning has an agricultural communications degree from Purdue University and a Masters in Agricultural and Extension Education from Pennsylvania State University. She also has international experience having lived in New Zealand while working in the agricultural sector. While at the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC), Koning produced a wide variety of communications and educational materials on No-till and Cover Crops. For the past five years, she has owned her own company producing videos, podcasts, blogs, web pages, and social media products. “It’s an honor to be part of this esteemed organization, and I’m excited to continue serving fellow agriculturists,” said Koning. She will be working and broadcasting from her Parke County farm.

About Hoosier Ag Today

Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006 for the specific purpose of serving the informational needs of the Hoosier agricultural community. HAT currently has 80 radio stations broadcasting its programs. In addition, HAT operates a multi-media web site, and publishes a daily e-mail newsletter. In 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018, and 2020, Hoosier Ag Today was rated the most listened to farm radio network in Indiana by Ag Media Research. In 2019, Hoosier Ag Today purchased Michigan Ag Today, a 25 station farm network serving the Michigan farm community. HAT is also part owner of the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, held each December in Westfield, IN. Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today are represented nationally by J. L. Farmakis, Inc.

Contact:

Gary Truitt or Andy Eubank

317-247-9360