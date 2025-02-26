Eight Ag Educators Named as Finalists for Indiana FFA’s ‘Golden Owl Award’

Eight Indiana ag educators have been announced as finalists for the Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl Award for the 2024-2025 Ag Educator of the Year.

The grand prize winner will receive the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and $3,000 to help fund future educational efforts. The remaining seven finalists will each receive an individualized plaque and $500.

Indiana’s 2024-2025 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Jamie Earnhart, Central Noble

Chris Kaufman, Westfield

Jeff Miller, Sullivan

Janna Morgan, North Putnam

Rebekah Peterson, DeKalb

Kenna Slough, Shakamak

McCord Snider, East Central

Jim Wildermuth, North Miami

Indiana’s Golden Owl Award winner will be announced at the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University in June 2025.

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to the Indiana FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers, and advisors alike.

The Golden Owl Award is sponsored by Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America.

Last year’s Indiana FFA Golden Owl winner was Ron Noll with Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange County (pictured below).