Egg Processing Costs Are Higher Due to Avian Flu

Processed eggs go into items ranging from salad dressings to cake mix, and the prices for those eggs intended for processing are soaring to record highs because of the avian influenza outbreak, according to Bloomberg News.

The rapid spread of influenza could make this one of the biggest outbreaks in history. So far, 20 million birds have been culled from the nation’s flocks, which is hitting the market for breaker eggs hard.

These eggs are processed into liquid or powder form, and then go into manufactured foods. The high price for those breaker eggs is driving production costs higher for food makers, which, in turn, will push inflation higher.

Many food manufacturers have shut down plants for sterilization and can’t fill orders.

The price of eggs that get cracked and sold in liquid form hit a record high of $2.37 a pound last week. Dried eggs and powdered egg products are also at their highest-ever prices.

So far in Indiana, no chicken farms have been affected or have had positive tests reported, but eight farms with commercial turkeys and ducks have had positive tests. Six turkey farms in DuBois and Greene counties in southern Indiana have had positive tests in February and March leading to the depopulation of more than 171,000 turkeys. This month, two duck farms in Elkhart County in northern Indiana have had positive tests leading to the depopulation of more than 4,600 ducks according to the Indiana Board of Animal Health.

