Eat Bacon, Talk With Lawmakers at Annual Bar and Brunch at the Statehouse

The Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership & Policy Committee (M&P) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) expect lawmakers in the Indiana General Assembly to “bring home the bacon” for farmers during this year’s legislative session. To encourage good conversations about policy priorities for 2023, ISA and ICGA will bring the bacon to the Statehouse.

The annual legislative breakfast hosted by ICGA and M&P, now known as the Bacon Bar and Brunch, features the crispy, flavorful, pork strips along with coffee and other breakfast favorites. Lawmakers, legislative staff, farmers, ag stakeholders and more are invited for breakfast food and farm policy conversation from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Indiana Statehouse.

In addition to pounds and pounds of popular pork bacon, the full menu for the Bacon Bar and Brunch also includes cherrywood smoked bacon, beef bacon, maple chipotle bacon, turkey bacon, turkey sausage patties donated by Perdue, duck sausage patties donated by Maple Leaf Farms, bottles of milk from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, vegetable-egg casserole, egg casserole with pork bacon and cheese, corn fritters, butter, orange juice, water and coffee. The egg casseroles and corn fritters will be made with Indiana soybean oil. Why, though, does Indiana’s leading policy organizations for Hoosier corn and soybean farmers highlight meat proteins at its legislative breakfast?

“Livestock production is a key sector of Indiana agriculture,” explained Windfall, Ind., farmer and ICGA President Scott Smith. “A healthy livestock industry in Indiana means a healthy market for locally grown corn and soybeans. It also means more jobs and a stronger economy for the state. Could there be a better way to remind Indiana’s senators and representatives about the importance of livestock than the smell and taste of bacon?”

Although the food will be fun, the important work will involve farm policy discussions.

“The M&P and ICGA closely monitor all potential legislation that affects farmers’ lives and livelihoods,” said Monrovia, Ind., farmer and M&P Committee Chair Keevin Lemenager. “This event allows farmers to engage state lawmakers and share our priorities for the year. Over a plate of bacon, eggs and more, we can have productive discussions on farm policy issues facing farmers this year.”

This year’s Bacon Bar and Brunch sponsors include Corteva Agriscience, the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, Indiana Pork, Farm Credit Mid-America, Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, Bose Public Affairs, the American Dairy Association of Indiana, Perdue, Maple Leaf Farms and the Indiana State Poultry Association.

For more information on this event, contact Khyla Goodman, Industry Affairs Outreach and Membership Manager for M&P and ICGA, at [email protected] or 317-677-3137. Go online to www.indianasoybean.com/bacon to register.