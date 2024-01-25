Eat Bacon, Talk With Lawmakers at Annual Bacon Bar and Brunch at the Statehouse

Aided by the aroma of fresh bacon wafting through the Indiana Statehouse halls, the Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership & Policy Committee (M&P) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) expect to lure senators and representatives in the Indiana General Assembly to the annual Bacon Bar and Brunch legislative event on Monday, Feb. 5 at the State Capitol.

The annual legislative breakfast hosted by ICGA and M&P, known as the Bacon Bar and Brunch, features crispy, flavorful, bacon along with coffee and other breakfast favorites. Lawmakers, legislative staff, farmers, ag stakeholders and more are invited for breakfast food and farm policy conversation from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 5 at the Indiana Statehouse.

“The Bacon Bar and Brunch offers farmers an opportunity to build important relationships with their legislators,” said M&P Chair Joe Stoller, who farms in Bremen, Ind. “These conversations don’t have to be about bill numbers and committee hearings. It is just as important to get to know each other, sharing your knowledge of agriculture or inviting them to your farm. We want each elected official to have a network of farmers they can turn to for advice and expertise.”

The soybean and corn policy organization hopes these conversations will encourage lawmakers to “bring home the bacon” for farmers during this year’s General Assembly. The Brunch menu includes breakfast items from the beef, dairy and poultry industries. Along with traditional bacon, there will be applewood smoked bacon, turkey bacon, beef bacon, candied bacon and bacon with cracked pepper and rosemary. Other menu items are:

Egg Bake with Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese and Caramelized Onions

Vegetable Egg Bake with Spinach, Red Peppers, Broccoli and Zucchini

Sweet Corn Casserole with Duck Sausage and Maple Syrup

Yogurt Parfait Station with Granola and Fresh Berries

“By featuring bacon at the legislative breakfast, we are highlighting Indiana’s pork industry, which is a primary customer for Indiana soybean and corn growers,” said ICGA President Chris Cherry, a farmer from Hancock County, Ind. “These breakfast foods are a tangible way for us to communicate why a healthy Indiana livestock sector means healthy Indiana farms and a healthy Indiana economy.”

Although the food will be fun, the important work will involve farm policy discussions.

“ICGA and M&P closely monitor all potential legislation that may affect farmers’ livelihoods,” said Steve Howell, senior director of industry affairs for M&P and ICGA. “This event allows farmers to engage state lawmakers and share our priorities for the year. Over a plate of bacon, eggs and more, we can have great discussions on ag policy issues facing farmers this year.”

The Brunch sponsors include Farm Credit Mid-America, Corteva Agriscience, Indiana Pork, Indiana Beef Cattle Association, Indiana Dairy Producers, Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana State Poultry Association, Bose Public Affairs Group and the United Soybean Board (catering sponsor).

Those donating food include Maple Leaf Farms, Perdue, American Dairy Association of Indiana and Indiana Packers Corporation.

For more information about this event, contact Khyla Goodman, Industry Affairs Outreach and Membership Manager for M&P and ICGA, at [email protected] or 317-677-3137. Go online to www.incornandsoy.com/bacon2024 to register.