East and Gulf Coast Port Workers Reach Agreement to Temporarily End Strike

A strike among port workers along the East and Gulf Coasts has temporarily come to an end.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) have reached an agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the current contract until Jan. 15, 2025, which will allow additional time to negotiate remaining issues, including the additional use of automation at the ports.

The strike was the first by the ILA since 1977 and had impacted operations at 14 different ports. About 50,000 of the union’s 85,000 members were on strike this week.

“Given how the negative consequences of a port strike would increase with compounding severity, it is welcome news that operations along our East and Gulf coast ports will immediately resume,” says Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “It is never a good time to have a port strike. It was particularly an unfortunate time given our nation’s current economic challenges and the “all hands-on deck” need to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Helene.”

“Of all the occupations in the world, farmers are among those who experience the highest degree of unpredictability and uncertainty. Despite these challenges, farmers show a remarkable ability to predictably and reliably provide food for U.S. and international customers. It is therefore not unreasonable to insist that port workers and port operators provide a similar degree of reliability to agriculture and the many industries that depend upon them. We sincerely hope a lasting agreement can be achieved by January 15th that benefits both parties. We continue to not pick sides between the ILA and the USMX, but we most certainly are on the side of the American farmer. Having a reliable system of ports is clearly in the best interest of the American farmer,” added Steenhoek.

Dan Halstrom, President and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), issued the following statement:

“On behalf of USMEF’s member companies and organizations, I want to thank all parties involved in the effort to get cargo moving again off the East and Gulf Coasts. This is a tremendous relief to everyone in the U.S. meat and livestock industries, as about $100 million worth of beef and pork products are exported every week through East and Gulf Coast ports. Exports are a critical revenue stream at all levels of the U.S. red meat supply chain, and our industry needs all U.S. ports operating to meet the needs of our international customers and to maintain the United States’ reputation as a reliable red meat supplier.”

CLICK HERE for the joint statement from ILA and USMX.