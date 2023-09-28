Early Soybean Yields are ‘Record Setting’ near Crawfordsville

According to the latest USDA crop progress report, seven percent of both Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are already harvested—with reports of some impressive yields so far this harvest season.

“Early soybeans yields are record-setting, so people are very excited and happy with that,” according to Shad Schenck with Specialty Hybrids. He’s based out of Montgomery County and says soybean yields across west-central Indiana are looking good for many farmers across the board.

“There have been a lot of 70-bushel beans, but people have had record-setting yields on their farms that might otherwise have been a 60-bushel yield, but ended up being around a 90-bushel yield,” says Schenck. “A lot of the good ground with good soybeans was just amazingly in the 80-bushel range—around 82 to 85, and then you have a lot of soybeans in the 70-bushel range.”

He says soybean yields have been outstanding despite the heat and drought stress in June and early July.

“We had early planting increase the flowering window on soybeans. The crop was stressed a little early on, but then the rains came timely later in the season and it just was a perfect storm for those beans in our area.”

Schenck says that corn harvest has been underway even though moisture levels have been above 20 percent.

“Corn has been around 25 percent moisture. There has been some down below that, but with our maternity range of 108-day to 111-day corn, those are dropping down into the low 20-percent range. Next week, we’ll start seeing corn that’s below 20-percent, so that will be something we’ll keep an eye on,” says Schenck.

