Early Registration Underway for 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando

Even though the holidays are fast approaching, it may be time now to start thinking registering now for the 2023 Commodity Classic in March.

“We’re going to have a fantastic show down in Orlando,” says Neil Caskey, Vice President of Communications with the National Corn Growers Association – which is one of the organizations that puts together the annual Commodity Classic convention. This year, the event is March 9th through 11th at the Orange County Convention Center West Concourse in Orlando, Florida.

“Last year, we had over 8,000 attendees that made the trip down to New Orleans,” says Caskey. “The show down in Orlando is going to be even better. We’re excited about all the educational opportunities that will be available at Commodity Classic and this show is just going to be unmatched.”

Caskey says the highlight of Commodity Classic is the trade show.

“The new technology and all the innovations that our exhibitors are releasing is exciting, so there’s always something new to explore and learn more about there,” says Caskey.

He adds that the event will feature guest speakers and seminars focusing on the ag industry.

“There will be hundreds of learning sessions for folks that want to learn more about sustainability, any of the climate-smart agriculture, inputs or folks who just want to learn from other growers on how they’re running their farm,” says Caskey.

With the event in Orlando coming up in March, Caskey says you could make the event part of your family’s plans for Spring Break.

“Commodity Classic will be held about a mile from Universal Studios and a couple of miles up the road from all the Disney properties,” says Caskey. “Do a little bit of learning, and then finish off the day and have a little bit of fun in one of the parks that Orlando is famous for.”

Early registration is going on now through Jan. 20. For more information visit CommodityClassic.com.

Commodity Classic is presented by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, the National Association of Wheat Growers, the National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

