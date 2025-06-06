Duvall on Aging Farmer Population: ‘We Should All be Concerned’

Data shows that American farmers are getting older. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall discussed this issue, as well as ways to address the problem, with the Senate Special Committee on Aging Wednesday.

“According to the latest USDA Census of Agriculture, nearly 40% of all farmers are now beyond the retirement age, yet only eight percent of farmers are under the age of 35. We should all be concerned about those numbers and the future of our family farms.”

One of the ways Congress can support family farms is by updating the farm bill.

“Our farmers need a modernized five-year Farm Bill. Issues like inflation, rising supply cost and overall market volatility have made it harder for our family farms to hold on. This will help families stay in business and pass the farm on to the next generation. The farm bill also provides certainty for new and beginning farmers just starting out.”

Duvall underscores that Farm Bureau recognizes the importance of supporting farmers at all stages of their careers.

“Our Young Farmers & Ranchers program, our Promotion and Engagement Program, and our Women’s Leadership Committee give farmers the tools to advocate for their own success. America has a rich tradition of farming, and we want to ensure that that continues in the next generation and beyond.”

In addition to updating the farm bill, Duvall also testified to the importance of access to credit for young and beginning farmers, as well as updating tax provisions like in the recently passed House reconciliation package. He urges the Senate to follow suit.

Source: NAFB News Service