Dupree Henry from Hamilton Southeastern: ‘FFA is a Community’

As we celebrate National FFA Week, we thought we’d shine the spotlight on one student who says Indiana FFA has helped him develop his communication skills and his leadership skills.

Dupree Henry, who is a sophomore at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, tells Hoosier Ag Today he was encouraged to sign up for FFA by one of his teachers.

“My teacher in my Principles of Agriculture class, Mr. [Tom] Younts, really encouraged me to join FFA because it offers so many different opportunities and it allows me to build skills that I can take with me outside of high school,” he says.

Even though he doesn’t come from a farm background, Dupree says that FFA has broadened his perspective of the ag industry.

“I’ve learned a lot about the daily lives of various agricultural fields, which has allowed me to have a greater sense of appreciation for people involved in agriculture,” says Dupree. “In our ag classes, we’ve also learned about different FFA contests, which has introduced me to the various contests that we offer in our FFA program.”

In fact, Dupree says that he enjoys the Public Speaking competitions that are hosted by Indiana FFA, which he attributes to helping him sharpen his leadership skills.

“FFA offers you skills that can be applied anywhere—not just in agriculture, but in other fields,” says Dupree. “That is really a unique opportunity as it’s such a diverse club that is able to incorporate all those different career paths for different students.”

Dupree adds that FFA is more than just a club—it’s a community.

“The support group that we have here at Hamilton Southeastern FFA is really next-to-none,” he says. “It’s the closest community I’ve ever felt in high school. It’s allowed me to really grow as a person and I believe that everyone who participates and is active in an FFA feels the same way. I feel that if you were to join FFA, you would be able to find that community as well.”

