Hoosier Ag Today 

Dupree Henry from Hamilton Southeastern: ‘FFA is a Community’

Kevin
.
Dupree Henry, a sophomore at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, says that FFA is more than just a club—it’s a community. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

As we celebrate National FFA Week, we thought we’d shine the spotlight on one student who says Indiana FFA has helped him develop his communication skills and his leadership skills.

Dupree Henry, who is a sophomore at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, tells Hoosier Ag Today he was encouraged to sign up for FFA by one of his teachers.

“My teacher in my Principles of Agriculture class, Mr. [Tom] Younts, really encouraged me to join FFA because it offers so many different opportunities and it allows me to build skills that I can take with me outside of high school,” he says.

.
Dupree Henry and his fellow Hamilton Southeastern FFA members. From left-to-right: Joani Hancock, Lauren Raiford, Sam Kim, Ellie Taylor, Dupree Henry, Alex Underwood, Addi Parker, Liam Kenyon, Callen Johnson, and Kaleb McDonald. Photo courtesy of Hamilton Southeastern FFA.

Even though he doesn’t come from a farm background, Dupree says that FFA has broadened his perspective of the ag industry.

“I’ve learned a lot about the daily lives of various agricultural fields, which has allowed me to have a greater sense of appreciation for people involved in agriculture,” says Dupree. “In our ag classes, we’ve also learned about different FFA contests, which has introduced me to the various contests that we offer in our FFA program.”

In fact, Dupree says that he enjoys the Public Speaking competitions that are hosted by Indiana FFA, which he attributes to helping him sharpen his leadership skills.

.
Hamilton Southeastern FFA was the State Champion Agricultural Communication team during the Indiana FFA State Convention in June 2024. The team also finished in fourth place during the National FFA Convention in November. From left to right: Lizzie Dekker, Ellie Taylor, Dupree Henry, and Liam Kenyon. Photo courtesy of Hamilton Southeastern FFA.

“FFA offers you skills that can be applied anywhere—not just in agriculture, but in other fields,” says Dupree. “That is really a unique opportunity as it’s such a diverse club that is able to incorporate all those different career paths for different students.”

Dupree adds that FFA is more than just a club—it’s a community.

“The support group that we have here at Hamilton Southeastern FFA is really next-to-none,” he says. “It’s the closest community I’ve ever felt in high school. It’s allowed me to really grow as a person and I believe that everyone who participates and is active in an FFA feels the same way. I feel that if you were to join FFA, you would be able to find that community as well.”

For more information, visit Indiana FFA or the National FFA Organization.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news report:

.
Dupree Henry (second from right) and his fellow classmates and advisors with Hamilton Southeastern FFA during the Indiana State FFA Convention in Lafayette last June. Photo courtesy of Hamilton Southeastern FFA.

.

 

 