Dry Weather Returns to Indiana

As we look to wrap up harvest, a return to dry weather is on the way according to HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin.

“We have no new precipitation in the forecast from Friday the 30th right on through Sunday the 8th. We’re going to be seeing fully dry weather in there with good evaporation eventually. It might take a little bit of drying to start in the wake of the big rains that fell earlier in the week, but I do believe we’re going to be able to see the excellent dry down with low relative humidity through the upcoming period.”

In addition to dry weather for the entire week ahead, Martin says we’re also looking at temperatures warming dramatically.

“We have another cool air incursion that comes in on Sunday, but behind that, strong south flow will be in place for Monday through next Sunday taking temperatures to above and well above normal levels all of next week. That will help fuel the dry down.”

When will rain return to the area?

“Looks like our next round of precipitation may try and head towards us around the 9th or 10th and it looks like we could see anywhere from a quarter to 3 quarters of an inch of rain out of that. It will be rain, and the front that brings that moisture will bring a dramatic change in temperatures back to the cool side again.”

The harvest weather forecast is brought to you by Beck’s, dedicated to serving a community of farmers who love what they do and are proud to be farmers at heart; First Farmer’s Bank and Trust, proudly serving local farmers and agribusiness for 135 years; and by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.