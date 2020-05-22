Dry Down Conditions Not Coming Any Time Soon

https://www.hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/planting-wx-0522-wrap.mp3

In this week’s planting weather forecast from HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin, he says dry down conditions might be hard to come by here the next week to 10 days.

“We may have days that don’t add a lot of new precipitation to our region such as Friday, Saturday, maybe even Sunday, but the overall feel here is an atmosphere that’s pretty moist and we don’t see really big warming temperatures right away helping to dry down from the huge amounts of moisture that we picked up here recently.”

Martin’s forecast calls for several rounds of moisture from Memorial Day through the end of next week.

“I think when you look at the entire five-day period on the whole, we’re going to be adding anywhere from a half inch to another inch and a half worth of moisture to most of Indiana. It may not all come at once. It may be scattered about several days, but still that means you’re not seeing significant dry down.”

Martin says temperatures will rise throughout the week next week to above normal; however, “We are going to be seeing that muted a little bit by the cloud cover and the moisture.”

In Martin’s extended 11 to 16-day forecast, he says, “We do have signs that a big period of dry down is coming probably from the 30th or 31st right on through the 6th or 7th of June. So, we’ll keep our fingers crossed on that.”