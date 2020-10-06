Dry Conditions May Result in 2021 Herbicide Carryover Injuries

Corteva warns farmers current drought conditions in the Corn Belt could cause herbicide carryover in 2021.

The concentration of herbicide remaining in the soil at next season’s planting may be too high if dry conditions persist. This will depend on herbicide chemical properties, soil characteristics and the weather, according to Pioneer Field Agronomist Bob Berkevich.

Additionally, while this season’s crop may be well-suited to tolerating the herbicide used, a rotational crop may be susceptible to injury. Emerging plants are more likely to show injury to residual herbicide levels if other stressors, such as compaction or cold, wet soils are also present.

Berkevich says farmers cannot do much to change the concentration of herbicides present in the soil. But there are several steps they can take to help reduce the risk of carryover injury, such as reviewing spray records for each field to see what restrictions are indicated or even going so far as delaying planting.