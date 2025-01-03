Dr. Jim Mintert Retires from Purdue as Ag Econ Professor, Director of Center for Commercial Agriculture

After teaching thousands of students and overseeing hundreds of surveys each month as Director for the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, Dr. Jim Mintert is stepping away from the classroom and the “Purdue Ag Economy Barometer” after retiring on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Mintert’s work as a principal investigator for the monthly Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer has provided valuable insights into U.S. farm sentiment. In addition, his teaching of commodity risk management and his lifelong dedication to agriculture, stemming from his early years on his family’s farm, have shaped countless students and colleagues.

In an e-mail on Dec. 20, Mintent expressed his thoughts on his retirement:

“I’ve been a Land Grant University faculty member for 38 years, spending the first 23 years of my career at Kansas State University before joining the Purdue faculty 15 years ago and I could not have chosen a better career path! Developing and conducting educational programs and applied research designed to address the needs of commercial agricultural producers has been immensely rewarding. It’s been 10 years since I took on the role of Center Director and it has been the highlight of my career! My wife Susan and I are looking forward to transitioning to this new stage in our lives. We’re especially excited about the opportunity to spend more time with our three granddaughters. We plan to continue living in West Lafayette while also taking time to travel to destinations we’ve long thought about.”

Dr. Michael Langemeier, Associate Director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, will succeed Mintert as Director. Langemeier has been a Professor of Agricultural Economics since July 2012. He had previously served as Professor at Kansas State University for 22 years. Langemeier earned his Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from Purdue in 1990.