Direct Marketing Programs for Diverse Farm Operations

Owners and operators of diverse farm operations are invited to join Purdue Extension specialists and educators and Indiana agribusinesses for a free virtual series, Direct Farm Marketing.

Extension specialists and educators, along with guest speakers, will discuss how to enhance the sales of produce, animal products and value-added processing through marketing education. Participants will learn direct marketing basics and specific market types and strategies.

Purdue Extension educators from Allen, Dekalb, Hancock, Howard, LaGrange, St. Joseph and Warrick counties are hosting the Direct Farm Marketing series 7-8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesdays beginning April 21 and ending May 26, via Zoom. The series schedule is as follows:

April 21: Basics of direct farm marketing and market planning.

April 28: Farmers markets and roadside stands.

May 5: U-pick and agritourism.

May 12: Consumer supported agriculture.

May 19: Wholesale markets (food hubs and farm to school).

May 26: Value-added processing.

Register for any or all sessions at bit.ly/21farmmkt. Contact Steve Engleking at [email protected] for more information and accommodations.