Direct Enterprises Offers Biological Products to Tackle Red Crown Rot in Soybeans

Bob Joehl, Seed Protection and Equipment Specialist with Direct Enterprises. Photo courtesy of Bob Joehl via X—formally known as Twitter.

There’s a fungal disease that’s only been found in Indiana’s soybean fields here within the past few years—but it’s already spreading quickly and robbing yields wherever it appears.

“Red Crown Rot is a disease that needs to be reckoned with,” says Bob Joehl, Seed Protection and Equipment Specialist with Direct Enterprises. “It can take as much as 70 percent of your [soybean] crop! So, it’s a little bit of a bugaboo for everybody. We’ve seen it in our research plots, and we’ve seen it in our customers’ fields.”

He says that Red Crown Rot is carried through the soil and is very similar to several others soybean diseases.

“It looks like Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS). It also looks like Brown Stem Rot, so it’s easy to confuse,” he says.

An example of Red Crown Rot found in soybeans. Photo courtesy of Purdue Agricultural Communications.

That’s why Joehl recommends that you take a look at the biological products that are offered by Direct Enterprises—starting with Reclaim for application this fall and late winter, followed by Germate Plus, Spectra, and Ceramax®.

“You can start with Reclaim—or you start with Reclaim and Germate Plus—or you can add the other two steps into your system and you’ll be further ahead,” he says.

Joehl adds that you can also use their biological products and biostimulants in tandem with chemical fungicidal products.

“It’s a combination of these two methods of batting against plant disease that we can improve overall production,” he says. “So, I’m really impressed that we have natural products and we have man-made chemistry to work against pathogens that are taking yield away and profitability from the American farmer.”

For more information about Reclaim, Germate Plus, Spectra, and Ceramax®, and the additional biological products available from Direct Enterprises, visit DirectEnterprises.com.

CLICK BELOW to hear the full conversation with Bob Joehl with Direct Enterprises, as he discusses Red Crown Rot disease in soybeans–as well as several biological products that you may consider to tackle the disease.