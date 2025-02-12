Dietary Guidelines Recommendations Bad for Public Health

The National Pork Producers Council expressed serious concerns about the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s so-called “scientific” report in comments to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While pork producers are committed to supporting human health and nutrition with safe, wholesome, and nutritious protein, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s recommendations do not,” says Rob Brenneman, NPPC Vice President and a pork producer from Washington, Iowa. “Our nation’s health is at risk as these Guidelines inform all federal nutrition programs, including those affecting the military and schoolchildren, and provide recommendations to health professionals.”

The Committee’s most egregious “scientific” recommendations include replacing red meat with plant-based proteins, which would lead to several, significant nutrient gaps and deficiencies.

This move will especially put at-risk infants, young children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, and older adults, as they require higher amounts of protein and nutrients that are provided by animal-based proteins.